$2.78 EPS Expected for APA Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the highest is $3.38. APA reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 297.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $10.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $13.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $17.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow APA.
APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion.
APA stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,386,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,994. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90.
APA Company Profile (Get Rating)
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APA (APA)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.