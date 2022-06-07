$2.78 EPS Expected for APA Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the highest is $3.38. APA reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 297.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $10.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $13.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $17.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow APA.

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

APA stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,386,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,994. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

