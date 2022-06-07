$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.20.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $397.42. 370,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.04. Cintas has a 52 week low of $345.33 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

