1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after buying an additional 250,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 26.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 76.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 37.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.38. 2,151,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,774. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.