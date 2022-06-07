1irstcoin Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $957,938.06 and approximately $2,700.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000221 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000843 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002621 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,696,441 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.