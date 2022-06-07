11,226 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

