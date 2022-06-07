1,101 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,391,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MongoDB from $362.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $19.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,592. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

