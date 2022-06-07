$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to post $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

CACI traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.59. 84,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.64. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 29.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

