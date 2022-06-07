$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.34. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWI stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.70. The stock had a trading volume of 223,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,247. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

