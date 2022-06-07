$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.22. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

NYSE:A traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $128.96. The company had a trading volume of 43,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.98. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

