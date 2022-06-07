$0.27 EPS Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. Avid Technology reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVID. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after buying an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,969 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 67.4% during the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $28.85. 9,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,045. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

