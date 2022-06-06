Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $28.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,301,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,780,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

ZYME traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 980,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,858. The firm has a market cap of $410.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

About Zymeworks (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

