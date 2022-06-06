Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target Cut to CHF 180 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 420 to CHF 180 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZRSEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Baader Bank upgraded Zur Rose Group to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 140 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF remained flat at $$102.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.55. Zur Rose Group has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

