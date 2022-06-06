Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $169.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.67 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

