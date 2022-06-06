ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $10,012,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 984.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 81,991 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.53. 98,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.40. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 41.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.88%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.