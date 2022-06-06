Zilliqa Achieves Market Cap of $660.34 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $660.34 million and $82.87 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00217713 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.64 or 0.01869219 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002278 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.55 or 0.00278633 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004203 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,169,922,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,878,455,076 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

