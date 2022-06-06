Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.72. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 109,322 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZH. Zacks Investment Research cut Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.37.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 49.35%. The company had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 20.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. lifted its position in Zhihu by 170.5% during the first quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zhihu by 239.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth approximately $32,722,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zhihu by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.