Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.11

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.11 and last traded at $85.35, with a volume of 11080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.78.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,936 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zendesk by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

