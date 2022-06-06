ZB Token Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (ZB)

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last week, ZB Token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $62.71 million and approximately $340,836.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,199.95 or 0.99911771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001602 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.