Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €73.07 ($78.57).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA:ZAL traded down €0.14 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €35.22 ($37.87). The stock had a trading volume of 870,680 shares. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($39.06) and a one year high of €49.86 ($53.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is €39.87 and its 200-day moving average is €56.23.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.