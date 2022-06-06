Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHIP. Noble Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.81.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $180.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth $152,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 22.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 60,915 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth $4,378,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 22.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 498,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 91,179 shares during the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.