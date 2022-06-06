Zacks Investment Research Lowers monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.14.

MNDY stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $87.05 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day moving average of $195.66.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.55. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 937.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,846 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,186,000. Zoom Video Communications Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in monday.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after purchasing an additional 97,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 36.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,631,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

