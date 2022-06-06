Zacks Investment Research Lowers Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Domo alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.60.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $32.92 on Friday. Domo has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.68.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domo will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domo (DOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.