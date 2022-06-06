Zacks Investment Research Downgrades StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

STEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

STEP stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.75.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

