Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Get Salzgitter alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salzgitter from €45.00 ($48.39) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.08.

SZGPY opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.17. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

About Salzgitter (Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salzgitter (SZGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.