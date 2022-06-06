Zacks Investment Research Downgrades QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuoteMedia, Inc. is a leading provider of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. The company is a single source for a wide array of market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, SEC filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. Its array of services benefit clients with an exceptional number of strong technical differentiators in embedded, fully private-labeled and seamlessly integrated environments. “

QMCI stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. QuoteMedia has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

