Zacks: Brokerages Expect SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. SOPHiA GENETICS reported sales of $10.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full year sales of $51.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.57 million to $52.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $71.63 million, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $72.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 204.31%.

SOPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.70. 67,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,179. The company has a market capitalization of $234.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 69.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

