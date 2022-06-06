Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). MediciNova reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNOV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.38. 18,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,144. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

