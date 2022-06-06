Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $805.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) to post sales of $805.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $806.83 million and the lowest is $804.80 million. Roku reported sales of $645.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $89.53. 5,237,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,467,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

