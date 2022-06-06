Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $3.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will report $3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.19. Owens Corning reported earnings per share of $2.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $12.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,756,000 after acquiring an additional 131,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,002,000 after purchasing an additional 177,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.49. 30,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,441. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $106.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

