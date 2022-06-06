Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) will announce $6.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S posted sales of $5.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year sales of $25.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.11 billion to $25.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.86 billion to $29.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after acquiring an additional 365,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares in the last quarter.

NVO traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $112.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,499. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $264.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

