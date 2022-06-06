Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.80. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:J traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.85. 607,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.28. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

