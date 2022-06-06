Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Dropbox reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $209,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,511. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 110,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,422. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

