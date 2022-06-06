Zacks: Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.09. 21,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.75. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in Provention Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,920,000 after buying an additional 104,475 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 326.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 71,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 61,956 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

