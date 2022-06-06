Zacks: Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $883.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) to post $883.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $893.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $871.73 million. Nielsen posted sales of $861.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,350. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 9,942,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,821,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,672,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,021,000 after purchasing an additional 163,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,549,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,010,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 178.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814,521 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

