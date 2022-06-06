Zacks: Analysts Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will report $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 29,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Navient by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.