Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Post $1.00 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.08. The company had a trading volume of 261,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.55. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after buying an additional 2,727,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after acquiring an additional 439,114 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $53,900,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,884,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

