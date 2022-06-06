Zacks: Analysts Expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). InflaRx posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04.

IFRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InflaRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InflaRx stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,452. InflaRx has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

