Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will announce $34.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.05 million. Xencor reported sales of $67.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $159.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $222.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.75 million, with estimates ranging from $46.74 million to $162.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Xencor stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 415,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,863. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.81. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,173 shares of company stock worth $149,826. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Xencor by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

