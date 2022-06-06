Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.07. 324,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.33. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

