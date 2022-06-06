Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) will report $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.14.

NYSE:FRC traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $153.74. 755,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $136.31 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

