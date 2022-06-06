Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

DLTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 159,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Duluth has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $332.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 1.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,023,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth $9,329,000. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

