Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.35. Aflac reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.82. 2,239,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,102. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.