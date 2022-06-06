Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 8.3% Higher

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.07. 846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 198,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.58.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Youdao by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Youdao by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Youdao in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in Youdao in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

