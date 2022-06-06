Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 52845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.69. The stock has a market cap of C$16.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile (CVE:YEG)

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

