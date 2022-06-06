Ycash (YEC) Price Tops $0.0862 on Exchanges

Ycash (YEC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0862 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $167.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00298648 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00073121 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00065951 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,513,988 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

