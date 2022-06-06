XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:XPO traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 62,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of XPO Logistics from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.86.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 535.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

