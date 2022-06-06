Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,668 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up 0.1% of Millennium Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Xcel Energy worth $197,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,375. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.