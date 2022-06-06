Xaya Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, Xaya has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. Xaya has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $5,388.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

