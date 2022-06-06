WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Lowered to C$190.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSP. ATB Capital increased their target price on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$183.85.

WSP stock opened at C$146.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.32 billion and a PE ratio of 36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$149.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$163.43. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$130.65 and a 12-month high of C$187.94.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

