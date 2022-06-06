WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$175.00 at Scotiabank

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price target on WSP Global from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.58.

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $116.35 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.79.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

